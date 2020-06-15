$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,673,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,412,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

