$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,391,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.