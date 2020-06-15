-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($0.91). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MIRM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,744. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $448.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

