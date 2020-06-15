$1.02 EPS Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

NOW traded up $7.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.50. 1,387,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,552. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $405.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $108,795,151. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.