$12.68 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post $12.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $54.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $55.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 225,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,988. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

