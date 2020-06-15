$851.44 Million in Sales Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report sales of $851.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Ryerson posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 177,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,943. The firm has a market cap of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Orth acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $74,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,829 shares of company stock valued at $126,153 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 254,387 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

