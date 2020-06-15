Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

ACN stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,633. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

