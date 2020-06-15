AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) CEO Vincent J. Angotti Acquires 7,547 Shares

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,037.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 220,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.