Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.45. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 16,134,900 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 304,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

