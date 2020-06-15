Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON AOF remained flat at $GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Africa Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $382,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.45.
Africa Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.