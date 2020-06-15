Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:AOF) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AOF remained flat at $GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. Africa Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.69 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $382,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.45.

Africa Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (AOF) is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income through investments in value, arbitrage and special situations opportunities derived from the continent of Africa. The Company may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled outside Africa, which conduct business activities within Africa.

