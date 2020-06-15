Airbloc (ABL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.76 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.01860051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00173439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00110630 BTC.

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

