Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.24, approximately 7,422,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,697,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

