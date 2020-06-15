Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $19.20 Average PT from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,888,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 292,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,031. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.88. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.