AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.71. AMBEV S A/S shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 44,168,100 shares trading hands.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,476,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 429,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 273,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,822,000 after buying an additional 704,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

