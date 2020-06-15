American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Up 6.1%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $69.31, 165,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 141,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.64.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.