Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 624,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

