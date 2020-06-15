Analysts Anticipate Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Phreesia posted earnings of ($10.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $77,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $26,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 310,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,043 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 576,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,674. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

