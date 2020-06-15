Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on THO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thor Industries by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.60. 31,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,865. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $115.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

