Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

6/12/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

6/12/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

6/6/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/14/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

5/7/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/7/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NTRA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 688,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,030. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $547,846.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,225.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 191,858 shares of company stock worth $8,022,602. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $6,401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $20,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Natera by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

