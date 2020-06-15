ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,913,263.78 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $912,803.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 33,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $401,037.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 172,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $1,924,992.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $219,849.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $5,875,702.56.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37.

On Monday, April 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 2,376,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

