ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Major Shareholder Sells $912,803.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $912,803.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,913,263.78.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 33,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $401,037.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 172,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $1,924,992.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $219,849.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $5,875,702.56.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37.

On Monday, April 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,793. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 2.04.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Aegis cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter valued at $6,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

