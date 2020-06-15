Arcblock (ABT) One Day Volume Hits $6.00 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $6.00 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, Bithumb and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.01860262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00173480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00041717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00110748 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Cobinhood, Bibox, CoinBene, Bithumb, Huobi, BitMart, DragonEX, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

