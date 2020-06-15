Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.77 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $52.96 million and $3.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

