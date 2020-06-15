Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Buys $29,420.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ares Capital by 353.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in Ares Capital by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 42,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.