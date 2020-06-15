Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 482,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

