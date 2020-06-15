Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of AY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 390,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

