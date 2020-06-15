Atom Investors LP Purchases 2,409 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,229,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $6,916,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,420.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The firm has a market cap of $971.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,378.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,343.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.