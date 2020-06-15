Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,382 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Atom Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in Facebook by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 39,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,890,044 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.53. 904,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,263,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $241.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

