Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,801. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

