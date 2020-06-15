Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.51. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 9,950,700 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

