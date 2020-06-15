Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 1,867 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $149,378.67.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 22 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,475.76.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

