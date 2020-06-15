Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) Announces Dividend of GBX 20

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Best of the Best stock traded up GBX 365 ($4.65) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,225 ($15.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Best of the Best has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 840 ($10.69). The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 million and a P/E ratio of 31.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 442.98.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research note on Monday.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

