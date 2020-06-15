Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 6.4%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.40 and last traded at $154.00, approximately 6,420,053 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,702,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $1,209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,889,919. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.