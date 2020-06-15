B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,743. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.25.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

