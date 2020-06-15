Binance Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $197.39 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.