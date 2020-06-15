BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.35.

Several research firms recently commented on BJRI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

