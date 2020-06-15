BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.25. BlackBerry shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 4,118,200 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Stymiest bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 81,763 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after buying an additional 11,197,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.