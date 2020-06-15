Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Sunday.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 648,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,085. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

