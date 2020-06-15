BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.28. BRF shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 3,839,900 shares.

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRF by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

