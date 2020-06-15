BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.28. BRF shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 3,839,900 shares.
BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
