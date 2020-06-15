Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.92. 58,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $285.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.