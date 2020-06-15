British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,627.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,518.75 ($44.78).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BATS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,989.50 ($38.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,080.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,117.46. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

