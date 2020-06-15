Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 835 ($10.63).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVIC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.71) to GBX 830 ($10.56) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.22) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BVIC traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 790 ($10.05). The stock had a trading volume of 772,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($13.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 726.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 816.86.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($100,966.78).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

