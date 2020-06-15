Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

BMRA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Biomerica by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 295,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of -0.85.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

