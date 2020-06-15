Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.33. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. 797,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

