Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ryerson posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,829 shares of company stock worth $126,153. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ryerson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ryerson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 177,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,943. The company has a market capitalization of $218.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

