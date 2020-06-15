Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $53.69

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,293. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

