Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $85.25

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. 867,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,756. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.