Brokerages Set Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $14.25

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Cascades stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

