Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Price Target at GBX 235.50

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.45 ($2.93).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective (down previously from GBX 300 ($3.82)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cineworld Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cineworld Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 78.94 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,019,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18.29 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.60 ($3.76). The stock has a market cap of $997.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.84.

In related news, insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat bought 423,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £101,618.40 ($129,334.86). Also, insider Anthony Herbert Bloom bought 839,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £235,117.12 ($299,245.41).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

