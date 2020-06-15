Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price at $128.80

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
