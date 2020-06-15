Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price at $128.80

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

